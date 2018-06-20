Homebuilder Berkeley doubles down on London commitment as it ups guidance

Alys Key

Housebuilder Berkeley announced steady profit growth and upped its guidance this morning, despite a small dip in revenue.

The group also doubled down on its commitment to building in London, as its chairman said it was a "great shame" that fewer builders and investors were backing the city due to political uncertainty.

The figures

Revenue in the year to 30 April fell 0.7 per cent to £2.7bn, but pre-tax profits jumped 15.1 per cent to £934.9m.

Earnings per share were up 20 per cent to 562.7p.

Berkeley upped its pre-tax profit guidance by £75m to £1.575bn for the two years ending 30 April 2019.

Why it's interesting

Berkeley built 3,536 homes this year, a large chunk of those being London housing. The group in fact accounted for more than 10 per cent of the capital's new private and affordable homes.

In his statement to the market, chairman Tony Pidgley CBE said that fresh investment by the government in the private sector had helped to increase housing supply in England, but that uncertainty was still weighing on the market.

"It is telling that some funders and builders are choosing to exit the market when faced with the degree of risk and regulation that now confronts development in the capital where macro and political uncertainty, including Brexit, are leading to this caution," he said. "This is a great shame as London is a fantastic world-class city with unique attributes that will last long beyond the current hiatus which is only exacerbating the well documented under-supply."

What Berkeley said

Chief executive Rob Perrins added his own support for London.

"We have chosen to focus our operations around one of the world's pre-eminent cities," he said.

"London's attributes are unique and well known and will endure well into the future. They are founded on openness, respect, tolerance and diversity. It is an environment in which, when the right conditions are present, growth, innovation and prosperity for all, will flourish. "

"At present, political and economic uncertainty, in part due to the uncertainty around Brexit, weigh on sentiment but do present opportunities for customers who can look beyond this short-term volatility."

