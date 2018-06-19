Ex-Sunderland AFC owner in race for £1.3bn Network Rail portfolio

James Booth

The former owner of Sunderland football club Ellis Short has joined the £1.3bn contest for a Network Rail property portfolio.

The American businessman, who owned Sunderland football club until earlier this year, is bidding for the asset through his London-based real estate firm Kildare Partners.

Sky News first reported that Kildare was a shortlisted bidder for the portfolio, which consists of 5,500 properties.

Most of the properties are converted railway arches which is why they are being sold on a leasehold basis, with Network Rail continuing to own the tracks and stations above them.

Others on the shortlist include a joint bid from Goldman Sachs and medical charity Wellcome Trust, CK Asset Holdings – a Hong Kong-listed infrastructure investor, Guy Hands’ Terra Firma Capital Partners and a consortium made up of Blackstone and Telereal Trillium.

Some bidders have already been eliminated including a joint bid from Legal & General and Lend Lease.

According to Sky News formal bids are expected in the autumn and are likely to be in the region of £1.3bn to £1.4bn.

Network Rail, which controls 2,500 stations, as well as tracks and tunnels on Britain's rail network, said it had made the decision to sell the portfolio as its commercial estate business is a non-core property asset, and not necessary for the running of the railway.

Network Rail spends £130m every week on infrastructure with current projects including the Thameslink programme, Crossrail and Waterloo's upgrade.

Financial advisory group Rothschild & Co is handling the sale for Network Rail with legal advice from Eversheds Sutherland and Clifford Chance.