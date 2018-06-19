Tuesday 19 June 2018 8:40pm

Multiple people injured after explosion at Southgate tube station

 
James Booth
Follow James
2015 General Election - Crime And Policing
Police say a small number of people have been injured in an explosion at Southgate tube station (Source: Getty)

Multiple people have been injured after an explosion at Southgate tube station this evening.

British Transport Police said a small number of people have been treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service following a minor explosion.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The station was evacuated earlier after a suspicious package was discovered.

TfL is reporting severe delays on the Piccadilly Line between Arnos Grove and Cockfosters due to a “police investigation” at Southgate. There are minor delays on the rest of the line.

Related articles

Angel station is open again after police carried out a controlled explosion
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

Revealed: The 10 emptiest Tube stations on the London Underground network
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Bombardier could contest loss of £1.5bn contract for Piccadilly Line trains
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff