Multiple people injured after explosion at Southgate tube station

James Booth

Multiple people have been injured after an explosion at Southgate tube station this evening.

British Transport Police said a small number of people have been treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service following a minor explosion.

We remain at Southgate Tube station in London following a reported minor explosion. A small number of people have been treated at the scene by @Ldn_Ambulance.



No serious injuries reported and enquiries continue. Continue to follow @BTP and @metpoliceuk. — BTP (@BTP) June 19, 2018

No serious injuries have been reported.

Stuck in an Indian restaurant opposite #Southgate station because of a suspect bomb going off inside (the station) #PHEX @salamanderpumps #SaladAndAmanda pic.twitter.com/iGuazeEJr2 — Salamander Sean (@Salamander_Sean) June 19, 2018

The station was evacuated earlier after a suspicious package was discovered.

Officers remain at #Southgate tube station. Enquires are ongoing to establish the cause of a reported minor explosion at 19:03 hours. We are not aware of any serious injury. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 19, 2018

TfL is reporting severe delays on the Piccadilly Line between Arnos Grove and Cockfosters due to a “police investigation” at Southgate. There are minor delays on the rest of the line.