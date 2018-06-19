Bill Esdaile

THERE haven’t been many horses hyped up more this week than Wesley Ward’s flying filly Chelsea Cloisters in the Queen Mary Stakes (2.30pm).

If all the rumours of her ability are to be believed, she is every bit as fast as Lady Aurelia and we all know what she did in this race two years ago.

She’s pretty short, though, at around 2/1 for one that has only raced once and has had to travel over the Atlantic Ocean, so a watching brief is advised.

The Royal Hunt Cup (5.00pm) is one of the biggest betting events of the entire week, let alone today, and genuine cases can be made for at least half of the 30 runners.

Afaak is really well-regarded at home and if there is a Group race performer lurking in this field of handicappers it is likely to be him.

My concern with him is the lightning fast ground, but if he copes with conditions he is likely to be hard to beat and the 12/1 with Ladbrokes looks tempting.

Keyser Soze is another on my radar after a really good return at Newbury when collared late on.

He completely fluffed his lines at the start last time and is better than he showed that day.

However, I am going to take a chance on two at much bigger each-way prices in the shape of FIRMAMENT at 16/1 and MEDAHIM at 20/1 with Star Sports.

The former goes particularly well at Ascot and his mark has slipped down to 101, which is 8lb lower than this time last year.

As for Medahim, he caught the eye when running on over seven furlongs last time and will be suited by the fast ground.

