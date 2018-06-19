Bill Esdaile

ASCOT have changed the running order this year, meaning the Jersey Stakes (5.35pm), which was once the opening race on Thursday, is now the last race on day two.

A whopping field of 23 have been declared for the seven-furlong Group Three prize, with the market headed by the John Gosden-trained Emaraaty.

The impeccably bred colt cost a staggering 2.6million guineas at the sales back in 2016 and connections will be hoping he can repay some of that investment by landing the £51,000 first prize.

He was headed in the final strides at Goodwood last time when attempting to carry a monster weight to victory in a competitive handicap.

This will require another step forward on ground much faster than he has encountered to date, but he does look the most likely winner here.

Sadly, that’s a fact not lost on the bookmakers, as he is as short as 9/2, and I prefer to look elsewhere for a bit of value.

Aidan O’Brien saddles the filly Could It Be Love who ran a cracker when only reeled in late in the Irish 1000 Guineas.

The suspicion is this trip will suit her better than a mile and if she wasn’t flattered by that last run, the 6/1 with Star Sports would look attractive.

However, I’m interested in JAMES GARFIELD who is penalised for his Greenham Stakes win at Newbury back in April.

The son of Exceed And Excel then blatantly failed to stay the trip in the 2000 Guineas and found the drop back to six furlongs against him last time at Haydock.

This seven furlongs on a sound surface is ideal for him and the booking of champion jockey Silvestre De Sousa is another big plus.

I suppose the only real negative is the fact he has to carry that 5lb penalty, but that’s reflected in his price and 14/1 looks a decent each-way call.

It will be tough for him to confirm the Newbury placings with Expert Eye who got very close to him that day and will fancy reversing the form on these terms.

However, he is nearly half the price of the ultra-consistent James Garfield and doesn’t look one to trust.

O’Brien may well take the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (3.40pm) with Hydrangea and will be looking to land the Queen’s Vase (3.05pm) for a fourth time in six years.

He launches a three pronged attacked on the 1m6f contest with the market headed by the Ryan Moore-ridden Kew Gardens.

He has to bounce back from a disappointing showing in the Investec Derby, but he went off too quick that day and is likely to be far more competitive here.

The stable have two decent understudies in the form of Southern France and Nelson, both of whom are likely to relish this step up in trip.

However, Gosden won this contest 12 months ago with Stradivarius and looks to have another leading chance with STREAM OF STARS.

The lightly-raced son of Sea The Stars was an impressive winner of a maiden here last month and looks to be crying out for this trip.

Frankie Dettori has been making positive noises about his chances in the build-up to this year’s meeting and the 7/2 on offer with Coral that he holds off the O’Brien battalion will do for me.

POINTERS

Stream Of Stars 3.05pm Royal Ascot

James Garfield e/w 5.35pm Royal Ascot