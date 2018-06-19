Horse Racing Betting Tips: Classy Cracksman holds all the aces

Bill Esdaile

FRANKEL produced some electrifying performances at Ascot, most notably his 11-length demolition job in the 2012 Queen Anne Stakes.

The unbeaten son of Galileo was the best horse any of us have seen for a very long time and his legacy lives on through his offspring.

In today’s highlight, the Group One Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (4.20pm), part of the QIPCO British Champions Series, his most famous son takes his chance.

CRACKSMAN has won seven of his nine career starts and his most impressive display was undoubtedly when he landed the Group One QIPCO Champion Stakes over course and distance last October.

His seven-length win over today’s rival POET’S WORD was reminiscent of his father and meant he ended last season as the highest rated horse in Europe.

It was business as usual on his return in the Prix Ganay at Longchamp in April where he left Group One performers like Cloth Of Stars and Rhododendron toiling in his wake.

He is a top class performer which is why Coral are as short as 4/7 for this afternoon’s contest.

Those looking to take him on will point to his performance in the Coronation Cup at Epsom earlier this month.

Everything went wrong for him that day. He banged his head leaving the stalls, never travelled with his normal zest and clearly wasn’t in love with Epsom’s unique twists and turns.

So the fact that he still managed to overhaul Salouen in the shadows of the post shows how good he is.

The least impressive performances of his career have come at Epsom and I’d be confident the return to a more conventional track like Ascot will see him in a far better light.

It’s fair to say he will come into his own over 1m4f, with next month’s King George the obvious next target, but this isn’t the strongest of Group Ones.

Although he clearly handles soft ground well, he is also proven on a quicker surface, so there are no worries on that score either.

John Gosden has won this race three times in the past and I expect him to be celebrating a fourth victory at around 4.25pm this afternoon.

Sir Michael Stoute is another brilliant trainer of middle distance horses, so it’s quite surprising he hasn’t won this race since 1991.

Poet’s Word looks easily the biggest danger to Cracksman, even though he is yet to win at the highest level.

He took the Group Three Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on his last start, but his best performances on the figures were his seconds in the Irish and English Champion Stakes last autumn.

Stoute will be hoping his son of Poet’s Voice can find some chinks in Cracksman’s armour, although he will also be realistic as he has seven lengths to turn around from Ascot in October.

Coral’s 4/1 price looks about right, but there is an argument to say that HAWKBILL is overpriced at 12/1 with the same firm.

The Godolphin colt, similarly to Cracksman, doesn’t like Epsom, with his form at other courses much stronger.

He had Poet’s Word three lengths behind when landing the Group One Sheema Classic at Meydan in March, which was a career best performance.

His only visit to Ascot resulted in a win in the 2016 Group Three Hampton Court Stakes (formerly Tercentenary Stakes) over course and distance, so we know he likes it around here.

Charlie Appleby has also reached for first-time blinkers, which might just eke out a little bit more improvement.

In all honesty, there isn’t a lot between him, Cliffs Of Moher and Eminent.

Cliffs Of Moher looked good when winning the Group Two Mooresbridge Stakes at Naas last month, but he was then beaten behind stablemate Lancaster Bomber in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

He has perhaps slightly flattered to deceive during his career, although Aidan O’Brien’s runners should never be ruled out.

Eminent was a bitter disappointment at Chester on his reappearance, but if he bounces back he could sneak into the first three.

BILL ESDAILE’S PRINCE OF WALES’S STAKES 1-2-3