Sivan Joss

Who are the most valuable but least valued members of your office? Without a doubt, it is the support staff – the personal and executive assistants, and other administrative roles.

Over the years, while interviewing and placing thousands of candidates in positions across companies of all sizes, I’ve seen just how vital they can be to the success of a business.

Yet, despite being an office’s secret weapon, their contribution is rarely – if ever – acknowledged.

That’s why our business has this week launched a Hidden Heroes campaign to celebrate the outstanding achievements of these modest, unsung dynamos.

So, why all the fuss? Here are five reasons why we underestimate support staff at our peril.

They hold the skeleton closet keys

Most support staff know more about the inner workings of their company than anyone else – bosses included.

Office affairs, boardroom bust-ups, sensitive spreadsheets – it’s their business to be across them all. But they will remain utterly inscrutable and fiercely discreet.

Trying to prise information from them is a full-time job in itself, and one you’ll never master.

They’re a second brain...

Many executives waste their valuable time and brain power making decisions that someone else could simply execute on their behalf.

Former US President Barack Obama once said that he let others arrange his food and wardrobe so he could focus on the small matter of running his country.

It’s the same in business. Brilliant assistants are more than willing to take on any number of extra responsibilities (from making travel arrangements to preparing board packs to writing speeches) to enable their bosses to concentrate on only the high-level decisions, achieving far more in the process.

...but make the first impression

The best support staff possess an enviable range of skills – none more valuable than the ability to connect with people, both internally and externally.

The latter is particularly important as they often find themselves becoming unofficial company ambassadors: they are often the first people that new senior outside figures will meet. Making a good impression is key, and having the wrong person in the role can damage the reputation of the boss and the company as a whole.

They’re magicians in disguise

When it comes to thinking on their feet, support staff are in their own super league, which is just as well given the demands that are imposed upon them.

One of our candidates was asked to source an authentic bow, arrow, and suit of armour – she was never told why. Another had to keep a permanent lip balm supply for her (male) boss in a desk drawer.

My favourite was the executive assistant who had to find and fly out a live giraffe for her boss’s sixtieth birthday party in a remote desert location. It was the only time securing extra leg room was an absolute must.

They’re on a fast-track to success

Some support staff will happily remain in a position for years. By nature, they’re not glory hunters. They’re a selfless bunch who enjoy working tirelessly behind the scenes to help others succeed.

But those who do wish to climb the corporate ladder will often do so rapidly. We’ve seen many assistants go on to run their own departments, and some rise all the way to the top.

So, treat them well. One day, they may be your boss.

