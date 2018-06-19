Sebastian McCarthy

Less than one in five personal investors have confidence in Theresa May’s Brexit negotiations, according to new figures.

The Prime Minister’s popularity among those in the investment community has plummeted 80 per cent from what it was two years ago when May first moved into Downing Street.

The research, which was produced by stockbroker firm The Share Centre, also showed that nearly eight per cent of personal investors would switch their vote in the EU referendum if it was held again today.

Out of the 50 per cent of personal investors who said that they voted Remain in the referendum, five per cent now say that they would switch their vote from Remain to Leave, compared with two percent who would switch their vote from Leave to Remain.

The damning lack of confidence in the Prime Minister comes amid growing pressure from both sides of the political spectrum to negotiate a good deal from Britain.

Richard Stone, chief executive of The Share Centre, said: "We have conducted a similar survey of personal investors views regularly over the last two years and this latest poll shows the stark loss of confidence in Theresa May’s ability to negotiate a strong Brexit deal with less than one in five personal investors now confident she can do so."

He added: "However, despite this, the experience of personal investors since the EU Referendum, a period during which the stock market has risen to new highs, means that the balance of opinion has shifted more heavily in favour of leaving the EU with 5 per cent of personal investors saying they voted Remain but would now vote Leave – almost 1 in 10 of those who voted Remain indicating they would now change their mind."