Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves covers financial services, legal eagles and investing. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Bibby Financial Services

Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has appointed Aman Gill as head of trade services as it looks to offer additional support to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) trading domestically and overseas. Joining BFS with almost 11 years’ experience in the financial services sector, Aman has held a range of senior positions in financial services, supporting SMEs, middle market and corporate businesses. Mostly recently, he held the position of regional sales director at IGF Group. Aman’s role as head of trade services is his third at BFS – with previous experience garnered as a technical manager and relationship manager. He started his career as a relationship support manager at Barclays Corporate.

Byrne and Partners

Byrne and Partners, a leading civil and criminal litigation firm, has announced that Sara Teasdale has taken over as the firm’s managing partner. Sara succeeds Michael Potts, who moves to the role of senior partner. Sara joined Byrne and Partners in 2014 from Pannone. Sara has extensive experience of criminal and regulatory investigations and prosecutions brought by the Serious Fraud Office, Financial Conduct Authority and other similar bodies, acting primarily for senior, often high-profile individuals. Notable previous cases include acting for a corporate defendant in the SFO investigation into alleged criminal cartel activity in the pharmaceutical industry; for the former Finance Director of the main trading arm of Cattles in the FCA and FRC cases; and acting for a number of traders at a variety of banks in Libor investigations. Sara has also acted in a number of high-profile bribery and corruption matters. Michael Potts, who will take up the role of senior partner, qualified at Dechert in 1997 and was a founding partner of Byrne and Partners. Michael specialises in the defence of financial crime, fraud and regulatory investigations and prosecutions.

Middlefield Canadian Income

Middlefield Canadian Income, a London-listed investment company, has appointed Richard Hughes as a non-executive director with effect from 1 July. Richard was previously director of equities (fund manager) at M&G Investments. He joined M&G in 1986 and has managed a number of funds including M&G Smaller Companies Fund, M&G Recovery Fund, M&G Charifund and a number of M&G Investment Trusts. He was a board member of M&G Group from 1994 until its take-over by Prudential. He also served as a non-executive director of an M&G Investment Trust and two M&G investment companies. He is an accountant , a member of CFA UK and is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.

