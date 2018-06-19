Disney and Fox table new measures to clear way for £11.7bn Sky takeover

Josh Mines

Disney has today pledged to fund Sky News for 15-years in its latest bid to push through a takeover of the news broadcaster's parent company Sky.

The media giant says it will increase Sky News' funding to £100m a year as well as formally commit to preserving its editorial independence, in order to clear up issues that had been raised over the merger affecting media plurality.

It committed to funding Sky for 15, as opposed to 10 years, as well as agreeing to a restriction that would stop it selling the company in this time frame.

On 5 June 2018, culture secretary Matt Hancock gave the green light for the mega media merger between Sky and 21st Century Fox, as long as Sky News was divested to Disney or another firm.

Issues had been raised by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over the "erosion of Sky News' editorial independence" if the merger went ahead.

But the MP confirmed in a statement today that Disney's new undertakings to divest Sky News successfully resolve previous concerns over the news broadcaster retaining its independence.

"In my view, these revised undertakings meet the criteria that I set out to the House on 5 June and will help to ensure that Sky News remains financially viable over the long term; is able to operate as a major UK-based news provider; and is able to take its editorial decisions independently, free from any potential outside influence," he said.

Hancock is now required by legislation to formally consult on the undertakings for 15 days.

Views on whether the merger will create significant competition problems can be raised with the government until 5pm on Wednesday 5 July, after which Hancock will make a final decision.

In its response, Sky said:

As 21st Century Fox has received all other competition and regulatory approvals in relation to its offer for Sky, the UK approval process remains the only outstanding pre-condition prior to 21st Century Fox's offer being put to Sky shareholders. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

Fox still needs to fight off Comcast's rival £22.1bn takeover for Sky.

