Lenders cut House of Fraser some slack as pressure builds on CVA

Alys Key

House of Fraser's lenders have agreed to extend the retailer's loans, piling further pressure onto this week's vote on the chain's restructuring plans.

The extension is conditional on a proposed company voluntary arrangement (CVA) gaining enough support at a creditors' meeting this Friday.

It will give House of Fraser more than a year to get its house in order, with a £125m term loan and a £100m revolving credit facility, the Press Association first reported.

The agreement, which follows talks between the retailer and HSBC and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, is also conditional on the £70m cash injection promised by Hamleys owner C.Banner.

It adds even more pressure for creditors to vote the CVA through, with both the cash injection and the loan agreement riding on at least 75 per cent approval.

The CVA proposes to close more than half of House of Fraser's stores , leading to the loss of around 6,000 jobs.

At the time it was announced, the restructuring plan was described as the only "viable" option for House of Fraser.

But some landlords are said to be unhappy with the process. House of Fraser was criticised last month by the British Property Federation (BPF) for failing to consult with landlords before news of the CVA emerged.

Read more: House of Fraser closures list: Oxford Street and City branches to be axed