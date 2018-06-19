Mary McDougall

Petrochemical titan Ineos has lost its legal battle against the Scottish government's "effective ban" on fracking.

The firm had argued that the ban was imposed unlawfully, and that it contradicted evidence that shale gas could be produced safely by unconventional methods.

But Lord Pentland ruled that the challenge was "unfounded" due to "no prohibition against tracking in force", in his judgement published on Tuesday.

Scottish parliament members voted in October last year to endorse an "effective ban" on fracking north of the border - as dubbed by energy minister Paul Wheelhouse.

The decision followed a consultation exercise which showed "overwhelming opposition" to the controversial oil extraction technique.

Ineos, owner of the Grangemouth refinery, slammed the decision and sought a judicial review in a bid to sue the Scottish Government for multi-million pound damages for banning fracking.

James Mure QC, who was representing th Scottish government, said that the devolved government had not banned fracking it was merely its "preferred position".

The Scottish National Party state on their website "No fracking can take place in Scotland at this time and that remains the case".

Mr Wheelhouse said a strategic environmental assessment and a business impact assessment were still ongoing, and that the findings would be "carefully considered".

He added: "In the meantime, a moratorium is in place which means no local authority can grant planning permission." The practical effect is that no fracking is currently permitted in Scotland.

Ineos said it was "grateful to Lord Pentland for clarifying that there is no fracking ban" and that the judge had "effectively concluded that the Scottish government did not know what it was doing" the BBC reported.

