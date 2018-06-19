Sebastian McCarthy

London has seen the biggest house price growth since the turn of the century, with the average value of properties in eight of the capital’s boroughs rising more than 300 per cent since the start of the millennium.

Since 2000 the eight steepest house price increases have been in London boroughs, with Waltham Forest and Hackney seeing price rises of 364 per cent and 339 per cent respectively.

While the two east London areas saw the sharpest rise, the research conducted by online esate agents HouseSimple also showed that Lewisham, Southwark and the City of Westminster all saw property values jump over the past 18 years.

Outside of the capital Southend-on-Sea, the Essex coastal town known for having the longest leisure pier in the world, ranked highest for property price increases.

Top ten areas for property price growth since January 2000 1. Waltham Forest - 364 per cent 2. Hackney - 339 per cent 3. Lewisham - 332 per cent 4. Southwark - 326 per cent 5. City of Westminster - 319 per cent 6. Newham - 318 per cent 7. Barking and Dagenham - 309 per cent 8. Haringey - 308 per cent 9. Southend-On-Sea - 290 per cent 10. Bristol - 280 per cent

Sam Mitchell, the chief executive of HouseSimple.com, said: "During this period, London property prices stabilised thanks to an inflow of foreign investment, and then started to rise again 18 months after the height of the Credit Crunch. However, that wasn’t the case across large swathes of the country, where the recovery process was far more protracted."

He added: "Today, the property price growth picture is entirely different. As London’s property market shows signs of running out of steam, we are seeing strong growth in the north of England. Eighteen years from now, the UK’s property hotspot landscape could well look entirely different."