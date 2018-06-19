Mary McDougall

The pound today slid 0.51 per cent to a seven month low of $1.32 – well off the year’s high of $1.44, which was struck in April.

The key event of the week for sterling will be Thursday’s Bank of England decision, when it will reveal its monetary policy stance for the rest of the year following a mixed run of data.

All 63 economists polled by Reuters this month said they did not expect the bank to increase its main interest rate of 0.5 per cent. However, investors will be scrutinising the statement closely for clues on what to expect later this year.

Recent weak currency performance follows two reports published this week indicating Brexit-linked storm clouds for the British economy.

The British Chambers of Commerce on Monday slashed its growth forecast for the UK economy this year to 1.3 per cent, which would be its weakest performance since the financial crisis.

A report from consultancy Oliver Wyman claimed that the cost of Brexit to households could be as high as £1,000 per year.

Tensions have also intensified as the House of Lords voted against the government in favour of the “meaningful vote” amendment to the Brexit bill, paving the way for confrontation in Wednesday’s vote in the House of Commons.

Emerging market currencies also took a hit Tuesday, with the South African rand sliding 1.8 per cent and the Turkish lira dropping 1.4 per cent after the Trump administration signalled that it may hit an additional $200bn of Chinese imports with tariffs.

