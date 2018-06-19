Sebastian McCarthy

Bram Schot has taken over as the interim chief executive of embroiled car manufacturer Audi, following the arrest of its former boss Rupert Stadler yesterday.

Audi have suspended Stadler, who has been chief executive of the firm since 2007, and replaced him with Schot, the company’s sales executive.

In a statement Audi said: "Stadler has requested that the Supervisory Board release him from his position in the Board of Management of AUDI AG and in the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG".

Before joining the Volkswagen Group in 2011, the new interim chief executive worked at Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz Italia.

The new appointment follows yesterday’s news that 55-year-old Stadler became the most senior figure yet to have been caught up in the emissions scandal dubbed "dieselgate".

Audi and its parent company Volkswagen have both been forced to pull cars off the market in the last three years after allegations emerged around illegal software being put into cars to tamper with emissions controls.