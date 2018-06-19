Abu Dhabi-based wealth fund buys stake in UK pensions giant PIC

Josh Mines

The private equity arm of Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will buy a 21.4 per cent stake in Pension Insurance Corporation Group (PIC).

It will take the stake from funds advised by private equity investment firm JC Flowers.

ADIA is a financial institution which makes investments on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government. It was advised on the deal by Credit Suisse, Ernst & Young, Oliver Wyman and Allen & Overy.

In recent years, PIC has established itself as a leading investor in bulk annuities - insurance which covers liabilities for defined benefit or final salary pension schemes.

It follows Formula One racing owner CVC Capital Partners also taking a minority stake in the company last year. Chinese investors Legend Holdings and Luxembourg-based Reinet are also included in the ranks of PIC's shareholders.

The news was initially reported by Sky News last week, but was confirmed in a statement from all three parties today.

Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, executive director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said:

This investment is a further demonstration of our ongoing strategy to seek out principal investments in market-leading businesses with strong management teams. PIC has proven its ability to respond to the growing trend for UK companies to de-risk their defined benefit pension obligations and, as such, has strengthened its position as one of the industry's leading pension insurance providers.

PIC chief executive Tracy Blackwell added: "We are confident that, together, they will continue to build on the valuable support provided by J.C. Flowers over the past 12 years, and ensure that PIC is ideally placed to meet the increased demand from pension fund trustees."

Tim Hanford, managing director of JC Flowers Europe said he was "delighted" to see PIC start a new partnership with the Abu Dhabi wealth fund.

"We are very confident that the company will continue on its successful journey with this new support," he explained.