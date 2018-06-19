Jasper Jolly

Visa will hire an independent body to investigate the outage of its card payment services which affected as much as a third of all payments in the UK.

The card payments giant’s Europe chief executive, Charlotte Hogg, wrote that the firm will undertake a “rigorous internal review” alongside the third-party probe, in a letter to the Treasury Select Committee published today.

Visa will also reimburse card-issuing banks who pay out compensation to customers following the incident, and has waived fees for failed transactions.

The eight-hour failure, which ended after midnight on Friday 1 June, caused chaos in shops across the country and beyond.

Hogg wrote that the outage resulted from a “partial degradation in our processing system”, and not a cyber-related incident, but added that Visa does not yet understand why it failed.

While nine in 10 transactions were successful during the course of the incident, at peak points of disruption as many as 35 per cent of transactions failed for British cardholders. Some 51.2m payments were initiated during the disruption, with 5.2m failing.

“A disruption to our processing that impacts consumers at any time is unacceptable, let alone during a busy Friday afternoon,” Hogg said.

The disruption to a crucial form of payment for retail shoppers and small businesses highlighted the UK financial system’s reliance on the private firm, which is owned by a US parent company which hails from 1958.

The committee of MPs said it is happy with Visa’s response, meaning that Hogg will escape a grilling in parliament. Hogg had previously faced heavy criticism from the committee, and resigned from her previous job as a top Bank of England official after failing to disclose a conflict of interest to the MPs.

Visa runs two separate data centres in the UK which can take over the payments for the whole of Europe if there is a failure.

However, a critical piece of hardware which switches transactions to a back-up centre failed, causing a backlog of messages which slowed the ability to process incoming transactions, Visa said. The firm was forced to manually clean the backlog, leaving the systems offline for hours.