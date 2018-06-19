Josh Mines

Communications firm Cicero today confirmed the acquisition of political experts Westbourne Communications, forming the UK's largest independent public affairs agency.

The all-cash transaction will see Cicero take on 100 per cent of Westbourne's equity from its chief executive and founder James Bethell.

The combined group has a total fee income of £7m and will be headed up by Cicero executive director Tom Frackowiak, while another director, John Rowland, will lead Westbourne's integration into Cicero.

Westbourne will continue to do business under its own name, focusing on consolidating across the transport, energy, housing and technology sectors.

Iain Anderson, executive chairman at Cicero Group, said:

We set out ambitious plans for acquisition in the past year and we are delighted to be bringing Westbourne to Cicero. We have long respected Westbourne’s brilliant campaigning philosophy. The deal will strengthen our offer to clients and places Cicero as the UK’s leading independent public affairs agency.

James Bethell, founder of Westbourne and former managing director of London nightclub Ministry of Sound, said he was "super excited" to be joining forces with Cicero to create the largest independent player in the public affairs market.

"Westbourne and Cicero are a perfect strategic fit and combines our different sector strengths under one roof," he added. "This enhances our offering to clients and brings new opportunities to develop and grow the business."

Cicero's Tom Frackowiak said: "This is an exciting move for all of us. We will offer a market-leading team with tremendous reach across sectors including financial services, transport, energy, housing and technology. I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver excellent outcomes for our clients and contribute to Cicero’s ambitious growth trajectory."

