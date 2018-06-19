Rail bosses summoned before MPs apologise for train timetable chaos

Alexandra Rogers

Rail bosses yesterday apologised to MPs for their role in the ongoing train timetable scandal that has led to mass cancellations and delays across the country.

Charles Horton, the recently resigned head of of Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs the affected Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express services, was summoned to speak before MPs along with David Brown, the managing director of Arriva Rail North.

They both offered their apologies for the disruption caused to passengers since the new timetable was introduced on 20 May.

Designed to increase capacity by 40,000 passengers and the hourly frequency of trains, the changes have instead caused cancellations and delays across the country, with many passengers complaining that the new schedule had negatively affected their, work, health and family lives.

Speaking before the transport select committee, Horton said: “I’m terribly sad and terribly sorry that it has ended as it has.”

He said the troubles stemmed from delays to Network Rail infrastructure upgrades that meant the timetable planning process was completed in only three weeks as opposed to the usual 12.

GTR only became aware of the possibility of serious problems three days before the new timetables that took effect, Horton admitted.

Brown said he tried to delay the implementation of the timetable, wary of the trouble it would cause. However, he said “a significant number of other players did not want that to happen”.

Today Chris Grayling, the transport secretary who ordered an inquiry into the shambles, is facing a vote of no confidence by the Labour party on its opposition day.

The motion will also seek to strip train companies Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs the affected Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express services, and Northern, of their franchises.

