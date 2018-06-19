Emily Nicolle

Amazon has created a new Alexa experience that could wipe out the need for hotel reception desks, and partnered with Marriott International for the launch.

Available to hoteliers by invitation and in select Marriott locations over the summer, Alexa for Hospitality can provide guests with hotel information like pool hours, requests for room service and housekeeping, or a check on airport wait times, all through the Amazon Echo device in their room.

Alexa can also be configured to allow guests to control in-room technology features, like lights, thermostats, blinds and TV or radio preferences.

In time, Amazon will support a temporary connection from a guest's Amazon account to the Echo in their room for a more personalised experience, thereafter automatically disconnecting on check-out.

Daniel Rausch, a vice president at Amazon, said:

Customers tell us they love how easy it is to get information, enjoy entertainment, and control connected devices by simply asking Alexa, and we want to offer those experiences everywhere customers want them. Alexa for Hospitality makes your hotel stay a little more like being at home and gives hospitality providers new ways to create memorable stays for their guests.

Research revealed last month showed that one in five European consumers have shopped using a voice-assistant like Alexa, with the most popular categories including ordering meals, electronics, and groceries or toiletries.

Several media reports suggested that Marriott had piloted the use of several voice-assistant technology providers before settling on Amazon, including Apple's Homepod powered by Siri.

“Marriott has a long track record of innovating for our guests, and we’re thrilled to be among the first to offer Alexa for Hospitality,” said Jennifer Hsieh, Vice President Customer Experience Innovation, Marriott International.

“So many of our guests use voice technology in their home, and we want to extend that convenience to their travel experience.

“We will be evaluating guest feedback and adoption to inform how we expand the skills, features, and functionality offered through Alexa in our hotels.”