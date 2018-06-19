E.On to hike British dual fuel energy prices by 4.8 per cent

Mary McDougall

E.On will increase prices for standard dual fuel customers by 4.8 per cent from 16 August, the German utility company has said.

Electricity-only customers will receive a higher price surge of 6.2 per cent, while price rises for those just buying gas will be 3.3 per cent.

The increase is needed “due to the significant rise in the cost of wholesale energy, and in common with similar pressures faced by a number of other suppliers of all sizes across the industry over recent months,” the company said.

Over the last 18 months, the number of E.On standard variable accounts has fallen by around 21%. This followed E.On contacting around 1.8 million customers advising them that cheaper options could be available.

“We had hoped that by making the structural changes we made earlier this year, impacting bills by around £22 a year, we could avoid an increase in our unit price.” chief executive Michael Lewis said in a statement.

“However as was seen in relation to the increases in the regulated prepayment cap in April, a number of costs have risen quite sharply and in particular we’ve experienced a hike in the price we have to pay for the energy our customers need” he continued.

Wholesale energy costs have increased 22% since March 2018, the utilities firm reported.

