Alexandra Rogers

The Labour party is seeking to hold a vote of no confidence in the transport secretary, Chris Grayling, as he struggles to contain the public anger caused by the recent overhaul to train timetables.

Labour is using its opposition day – where the party not in government can choose the day's business – to test whether the House of Commons supports Grayling in carrying out his duties.

The motion will also seek to strip train companies Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs the affected Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express services, and Northern, of their franchises.

Speaking ahead of the debate, shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said: “The crisis facing our railways is a national scandal, and the person ultimately responsible must be held to account.

“Chris Grayling has failed to fulfil his basic duty to manage our railways, and failed to take responsibility for the chaos and disruption that has affected thousands of commuters across the North of England. While officials within rail franchises have resigned and forgone bonuses, the secretary of state has continued to pass the buck.

“Passengers across our country have no confidence in Chris Grayling. It’s time parliament steps in to hold him to account, and immediately terminate the Northern and Govia Thameslink Railways franchises, to end the crisis in our railways.”

The Department for Transport has been approached for comment.

GTR introduced a new timetable, heralded as the biggest shakeup in decades, on 20 May. It was brought in to increase capacity by 40,000 passengers along with a heightened frequency of trains every hour.

Since the start the timetable has caused unending misery for passengers who have complained of last-minute cancellations, delays and overcrowded trains. Representatives for the north of England says the region has been disproportionately affected by the amendments.

Grayling lay the blame for the saga at Network Rail's door, saying delays to infrastructure shortened the planning process for introducing the timetable, leaving the train companies with very little notice to familiarise their drivers with the new routes.

He also threatened to strip the train companies of their franchises if they were found to have breached their contracts.

In a heated Commons session earlier this month Grayling announced an inquiry into the troubles, headed by the chair of Network Rail's regulator, the Office for Road and Rail.

McDonald raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest to City A.M, saying: "Putting the chair of Network Rail’s regulator in charge of an inquiry into the failings of both Network Rail and train companies is a bit like asking someone to mark their own homework. This inquiry can have no credibility and it’s yet another example of dreadful judgement by transport secretary Chris Grayling."

