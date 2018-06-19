Alys Key

Cineworld has teamed up with a US rival to increase its stake in a cinema advertising firm.

The FTSE 100 firm will join forces with New York-listed Cinemark to take a $156.8m (£118.9m) in National CineMedia (NCM).

Previously Cinemark and Cineworld each held a smaller shareholding in the company. They will split the new stake equally between them.

The new stake is currently owned by AMC Entertainment, which acquired Carmike Cinemas for $1.1bn in 2016, making it the largest US cinema chain.

As part of the merger, AMC was required to reduce its ownership of NCM to appease competition concerns.

For Cineworld, the acquisition marks another step into the US market following its $3.6bn Regal Entertainment takeover.

Cineworld boss Mooky Greidinger said that the move "supports our strategy to reinforce our presence in the United States".

Meanwhile Mark Zoradi of Cinemark said that NCM was an important part of his company's business model. "We greatly look forward to working even more closely with NCM’s Board of directors and management team to further enhance and grow the cinema advertising business," he said.

Cineworld faced some opposition to its merger with Regal, due to a hefty rights issue used to fund the acquisition.

But the deal was approved in February.