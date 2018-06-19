Barnier: No access to EU police databases after Brexit

Catherine Neilan

The UK will be barred from accessing the EU's police databases after Brexit, Michel Barnier has this morning said.

Speaking at a conference in Vienna, the EU's chief negotiator said the UK would not be granted access to the European Arrest Warrant, or be allowed to attend meetings of Eurojust or Europol. The country will also be blocked from "shaping" the strategic direction of relevant bodies in future.

Barnier stressed there would still be "cooperation" between law enforcement agencies, and that he wanted "effective" exchange of information over police and judicial matters, but that would not be on the same basis as currently takes place.

He argued this was because of the UK's red lines.

"The UK is not ready to accept free movement of people, the jurisdiction of the ECJ and the Charter of Fundamental Rights. This means that the UK cannot take part in the European Arrest Warrant," Barnier said.

“This does not mean that we cannot work together on extradition. We are ready to build on the existing Council of Europe convention...for instance, we could envisage streamlining the procedure, facilitating processes, introducing time-limits.”

The negotiator said this position reflected the guidance handed down from the EU27, describing the proposal as "ambitious while respecting the privileged relationship that we have created with our Schengen partners.”

Reiterating his previous comments, he said some people in the UK wanted "all the benefits" without the responsibilities, noting: "That is not possible".

If the two sides want to build a new relationship, they need goodwill and “more realism about what is possible”, Barnier added.

He also claimed the withdrawal agreement between the two sides - which at one point had been expected to be completed at the European Council next week - was still only 75 per cent agreed.