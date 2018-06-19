Rebecca Smith

The best and worst train operators have been revealed in Transport Focus' latest national rail passenger survey for spring, assessing how more than 25,000 passengers found their their last journey.

Overall, satisfaction by train operating company varied between 69 per cent and 95 per cent, and nationally, the percentage of journeys rates as satisfactory was 81 per cent - a fall from the 83 per cent posted the same time last year.

The independent watchdog's report for January to March, noted that the rail industry had dealt with weather trouble from the Beast from the East and Storm Emma, and more recently has battled difficulties with the rail timetable chaos.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of Transport Focus, said:

In the middle of widespread disruption on the roads, buses and elsewhere during the recent bad weather parts of the rail industry did well to run trains at all, let alone to a timetable. Inevitably, passenger satisfaction was also buffeted by the weather. However, overall, looking at this 10-week period we saw more general rail performance still under stress. A reliable railway remains the key driver of passenger satisfaction.

The lowest ratings for overall satisfaction among passengers were Southern and TfL Rail, both on 69 per cent, and Southeastern and Greater Anglia on 76 and 75 per cent respectively.

The highest ranked train operators were Grand Central and Heathrow Express on 95 per cent, followed by Merseyrail, Chiltern Railways and Virgin Trains.

Comparing the percentage of journeys rated as satisfactory overall for individual train operating companies with the same spring period the year before, just Thameslink had "significantly improved", while seven had steeply declined - TfL Rail, Hull Trains, Heathrow Connect, Greater Anglia, ScotRail, Southeastern and Virgin Trains.

Here are the train operators ranked by passenger satisfaction:

Train operator % satisfied or good Heathrow Express 95 Grand Central 95 Merseyrail 92 Chiltern Railways 90 Virgin Trains 89 London Overground 88 Virgin Trains East Coast 87 Hull Trains 87 Gatwick Express 87 East Midlands Trains 87 TransPennine Express 86 Thameslink 86 CrossCountry 86 c2c 86 ScotRail 84 Heathrow Connect 82 Arriva Train Wales 82 West Midlands Trains 81 Great Western Railway 81 South Western Railway 80 Northern 80 Great Northern 78 Greater Anglia 76 Southeastern 75 TfL Rail 69 Southern 69

The most crowded trains can be found on...

Train operator % satisfied or good TfL Rail 57 Southern 65 Southeastern 66 c2c 67 CrossCountry 67 Greater Anglia 68 West Midlands Trains 68 South Western Railway 68 TransPennine Express 69 Great Northern 69

Jac Starr, managing director of customer experience at the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the rail industry, said:

We want to provide our customers with a great service and these results show how important it is to deliver on our long-term plan to run more trains, more reliably which will improve journeys, boost the economy and better connect communities. As part of our commitment to improving satisfaction, we want to understand the views of our customers better which is why train companies are investing in more comprehensive and regular surveys to inform how we can improve.

