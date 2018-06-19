Tuesday 19 June 2018 11:05am

Here are Britain's best train companies - and the ones with the most overcrowded trains

 
Rebecca Smith
Are you travelling on Britain's most crowded train?
Are you travelling on Britain's most crowded train? (Source: Getty)

The best and worst train operators have been revealed in Transport Focus' latest national rail passenger survey for spring, assessing how more than 25,000 passengers found their their last journey.

Overall, satisfaction by train operating company varied between 69 per cent and 95 per cent, and nationally, the percentage of journeys rates as satisfactory was 81 per cent - a fall from the 83 per cent posted the same time last year.

The independent watchdog's report for January to March, noted that the rail industry had dealt with weather trouble from the Beast from the East and Storm Emma, and more recently has battled difficulties with the rail timetable chaos.

Read more: Govia Thameslink Railway boss resigns after train timetable troubles

Anthony Smith, chief executive of Transport Focus, said:

In the middle of widespread disruption on the roads, buses and elsewhere during the recent bad weather parts of the rail industry did well to run trains at all, let alone to a timetable. Inevitably, passenger satisfaction was also buffeted by the weather.

However, overall, looking at this 10-week period we saw more general rail performance still under stress. A reliable railway remains the key driver of passenger satisfaction.

The lowest ratings for overall satisfaction among passengers were Southern and TfL Rail, both on 69 per cent, and Southeastern and Greater Anglia on 76 and 75 per cent respectively.

The highest ranked train operators were Grand Central and Heathrow Express on 95 per cent, followed by Merseyrail, Chiltern Railways and Virgin Trains.

Comparing the percentage of journeys rated as satisfactory overall for individual train operating companies with the same spring period the year before, just Thameslink had "significantly improved", while seven had steeply declined - TfL Rail, Hull Trains, Heathrow Connect, Greater Anglia, ScotRail, Southeastern and Virgin Trains.

Here are the train operators ranked by passenger satisfaction:

Train operator % satisfied or good
Heathrow Express 95
Grand Central 95
Merseyrail 92
Chiltern Railways 90
Virgin Trains 89
London Overground 88
Virgin Trains East Coast 87
Hull Trains 87
Gatwick Express 87
East Midlands Trains 87
TransPennine Express 86
Thameslink 86
CrossCountry 86
c2c 86
ScotRail 84
Heathrow Connect 82
Arriva Train Wales 82
West Midlands Trains 81
Great Western Railway 81
South Western Railway 80
Northern 80
Great Northern 78
Greater Anglia 76
Southeastern 75
TfL Rail 69
Southern 69

The most crowded trains can be found on...

Train operator % satisfied or good
TfL Rail 57
Southern 65
Southeastern 66
c2c 67
CrossCountry 67
Greater Anglia 68
West Midlands Trains 68
South Western Railway 68
TransPennine Express 69
Great Northern 69

Jac Starr, managing director of customer experience at the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the rail industry, said:

We want to provide our customers with a great service and these results show how important it is to deliver on our long-term plan to run more trains, more reliably which will improve journeys, boost the economy and better connect communities.

As part of our commitment to improving satisfaction, we want to understand the views of our customers better which is why train companies are investing in more comprehensive and regular surveys to inform how we can improve.

Read more: Revealed: The 10 emptiest Tube stations on the London Underground network

Related articles

Outgoing Network Rail chief Mark Carne turns down £70,000 bonus
Alexandra Rogers
Alexandra Rogers | Staff

Govia Thameslink Railway boss resigns after train timetable troubles
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Grayling tells train companies compensation schemes are 'not optional'
Alexandra Rogers
Alexandra Rogers | Staff