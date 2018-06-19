Catherine Neilan

Arch Tory rebel Dominic Grieve has rubbished suggestions his amendment to the key Brexit bill could bring down the government.

A new version of the former attorney general's amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill which would secure a meaningful vote for parliament - dubbed Grieve II - was passed by the Lords again last night. While this was not unexpected, it puts extra pressure on Theresa May to win over Remainers who she had upset after appearing to backtrack on an agreement on the same issue.

The Prime Minister has just over a day to win them over before the bill returns to the Commons.

But speaking to the Today programme this morning, Grieve insisted it was "complete nonsense" to suggest any failure to do so would bring down May's government.

"This is the end stage of the consideration of the details of a piece of legislation," he said. "Whichever way the vote ultimately goes, the idea that the government is going to be endangered by this difference of view within the House of Commons, which might lead to its defeat, is complete nonsense.

Grieve who had said “we could collapse the government” in an interview at the weekend, stressed he was talking about what might happen if the final Brexit withdrawal agreement were rejected - something which fellow backbencher Tom Tugendhat had also claimed.

Grieve added: "One of the reasons I’ve supported [the amendment] is precisely to avoid the sort of crisis a government would immediately collapse ... By having a mechanism by which the House of Commons can express a view, without for example moving to a motion of no confidence which could collapse the government, that way we can give ourselves time both to influence the government and to think of what best to do next.

"All of us must hope that this does not happen. But there is a risk it will happen, and if we have no deal at the very end, it is a very serious crisis."

He added that if the UK was "three weeks from crashing out without a deal and people can’t fly to other countries in Europe, the idea that it’s a good moment to get rid of the prime minister, have a General Election, or go through the process of forming a new government as an emergency, doesn’t seem to me a very good one if it can be avoided".