The water watchdog has criticised some of the UK's biggest water suppliers for failing customers when severely cold weather in March left thousands without running water.

In its report into the disruption caused by the Beast from the East, Ofwat said over 200,000 customers were left without a water supply for more than four hours, while some had no water for days.

Ofwat demanded that four companies, Thames Water, Severn Trent, Southern Water and South East Water submit a detailed action plan on how they would address serious issues that arose from the Siberian weather, warning that it would take further actions against firms that did not respond in a satisfactory way.

In total, water companies paid £7m in compensation to customers during the stormy weather. Ofwat said many companies were underprepared for the cold snap, and a lack of coordination between suppliers meant problems were not handled as effectively as they could have been.

"The freeze and rapid thaw earlier this year was forecast and was not unprecedented," said Ofwat chief executive Rachel Fletcher.

"A number of water companies showed what can be done to serve customers in the face of bad weather. But too many companies were caught off guard and let people down, causing real hardship as a result.

"Four companies have three months to satisfy us that they will be ready to perform at the level customers deserve the next time there is bad weather. We will take action if they don’t rise to this challenge.

"Water is an essential service. Water companies must be prepared for whatever the weather brings."

Tony Smith, Consumer Council for Water chief executive, added: