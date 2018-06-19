Rebecca Smith

Bombardier could contest a decision to award the £1.5bn contract to design and manufacture the new Piccadilly Line trains to Siemens Mobility, after saying it was "very disappointed" in the news.

Transport for London (TfL) announced last week it intended to award the contract to design and make the 94 new trains to Siemens, and Bombardier has confirmed it was "seeking formal feedback" from TfL on the reasons for why it lost out.

"Together with our partner on this project, Hitachi Rail, we believe we submitted a competitive bid - on technology, strength of product, deliverability and cost," said Richard Hunter, chairman and managing director UK at Bombardier Transportation.

"Bombardier has won a number of major orders in recent years and consistently delivered high quality trains to customers across the UK," he added. "Our Derby facility will be busy with orders to at least the early 2020s and we are focused on delivering those orders, and on winning new work to continue our proud tradition of UK train design and manufacturing."

Hunter added that further comment could not be provided until Bombardier had reevaluated its performance in light of feedback from TfL.

From 2023, 94 new trains will be rolled out on the Piccadilly Line to enable up to 27 trains per hour to operate at peak times by the end of 2026 - up from the current level of 24 an hour.

TfL said that will mean a train every 135 seconds at the busiest times of the day.

The contract is facilitating multi-million pound investment by Siemens in a factory in Goole, East Yorkshire, creating around 1,700 UK jobs. While Bombardier has said that losing out on the contract will not have an impact on current jobs, it could impact future job creation at its Derby site.

A 10-day standstill period is currently underway, during which time unsuccessful bidders can lodge an appeal over the contract decision.

Bombardier has not yet announced if it intends to challenge the decision, but will need to do so before the 26 June when TfL intends to formally award the contract to Siemens.

A TfL spokesperson said that of the bids that passed the tests it had, the winning one had the train which offered "the best combination of long-term costs and customer benefits to TfL".

