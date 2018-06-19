Bonmarche's profits leap despite tough clothing market

Alys Key

Women's fashion retailer Bonmarche defied the gloom hanging over the high street clothing market this morning with full-year results showing continued profit recovery.

The figures

Pre-tax profits jumped 38 per cent to £8m.

Total revenue fell to £186m, down from £190m last year. But online sales soared by 34.5 per cent.

Like-for-like sales in store were down 4.5 per cent.

Shares were up 7.3 per cent at 110p this morning.

Why it's interesting

Amid the bad news form Debenhams this morning, Bonmarche was an unexpected bright spot in the clothing market.

Analysts put this down to tight inventory control and a successful online operation.

"Management has shrewdly focused on an agile approach to stock ordering whereby stock levels are kept to low levels, reducing the need for discounting unbought lines," said Paul Hickman, analyst at Edison Investment Research.

"This intelligent approach also means that ranges can be varied in response to demand."

Read more: John Lewis has launched a buyback service for unwanted clothing

Bonmarche targets a mature customer, meaning the ageing population is good news for its balance sheet. Chairman John Coleman said its "unique proposition for fashion and value conscious, mature women" differentiated it from other retailers.

What Bonmarche said

Chief executive Helen Connolly said: “Against the backdrop of challenging trading conditions, I am pleased that we have delivered an increase in profit before tax compared to last year.

“We have made good progress in all areas, particularly online, where we have seen strong growth, whilst also making improvements through a number of other self-help initiatives including the product proposition, the loyalty scheme, and developing a more agile supply base."

Read more: Mothercare subsidiary Childrens World fails to get CVA approval