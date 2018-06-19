Footasylum shares plunge as profit growth disappoints

Alys Key

Shares in trainer retailer Footasylum plunged this morning as the company posted weaker profit than expected and warned of difficult high street conditions.

The share price was down 43.3 per cent at 95p in early trading.

The figures

Revenue was up 33 per cent at £194.8m, with online sales up 41 per cent.

But profit before tax was just £1.9m compared to £8.1m last year, due to the costs of the company's entry into the Alternative Investments Market (AIM).

Excluding exceptional costs, adjusted profit before tax rose four per cent to £8.4m.

Why it's interesting

Chief executive Clare Nesbitt said that trading since the beginning of the new financial year had "undoubtedly" been impacted by the tough environment on the high street.

She added that this, combined with Footasylum's ambitious plans for investment, meant underlying earnings were likely to show similarly modest growth in the current year.

Analysts at Liberum slashed their projected growth rate for 2019 to 10.1 per cent, down from 21.9 per cent.

But the broker said that the company was "investing wisely" with its plans for bigger stores and greater focus on the offering ahead of peak period.

What Footasylum said

​CEO Clare Nesbitt said: "In the longer-term, we remain confident that the Company’s differentiated, product-led, multi-channel proposition, combined with strong partnerships with core suppliers, will underpin its continued progress.”

