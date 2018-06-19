Sebastian McCarthy

London-based equipment rental company Ashtead has seen revenues soar by 20 per cent due to clean-up efforts following a spate of hurricanes hitting the US last year.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria all left widespread destruction that bolstered demand for the FTSE 100 company’s rental provisions, which include concrete mixers and sewer cameras.

Read more: Ashstead helped by weather

While revenues rose by 20 per cent, underlying rental revenues increased 21 per cent to £3.4bn in the year leading up to April 30, with pre-tax profits rising from £793m in 2017 to £927m this year.

Ashtead, which rents construction and industrial equipment on both sides of the Atlantic, makes most of its sales in the US through its Sunbelt business.

In the wake of confident business prospects late last year, Ashtead announced a £1bn share buy-back programme.

Read more: Will a natural disaster lead to the next financial crisis?

Geoff Drabble, chief executive at Ashtead, said: "Our end markets remain strong and are supported by the continued structural changes in our market as customers rely increasingly on rental while we leverage the benefits of scale."

He added: "We continue to execute well on our strategy through a combination of organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions, investing £1.2bn by way of capital expenditure and £392m on bolt-on acquisitions in the year."