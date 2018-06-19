Sebastian McCarthy

The British government has intervened in an aircraft deal on grounds of national security.

Chinese-owned Gardner Aerospace was set to purchase aircraft parts maker Northern Aerospace from private equity firm Better Capital.

However, a statement from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy issued last night said: "On Sunday 17 June 2018, the Secretary of State issued a public interest intervention notice, confirming that he is intervening in the sale on national security grounds. In reaching this decision, he considered the representations received from the Secretary of State for Defence."

The government interference comes only a few weeks after Better Capital had announced its plans to sell Northern Aerospace to the Chinese subsidiary.

The Competition and Markets Authority has until 13 July to complete and submit a report relating to the competition and national security aspects of the proposed deal, according to the statement released yesterday.