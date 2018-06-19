Alexandra Rogers

Budget airline Flybe reported losses for last year as the company struggled with bad weather from the Beast from the East, IT investments and a failed pair-up with Stobart.

The figures

The group's adjusted loss before tax was £20.5m. The airline said the losses were "in line with expectations" and reflected the costs of issues such as excess seat capacity in the short-haul market, a weaker pound, higher fuel prices and business and consumer uncertainty.

Losses had been cut to £9.4m, but adjusted for the revaluation of aircraft loans and onerous lease provisions meant adjusted loss before tax came in higher at £19.2m.

There was some good news for Flybe, however, with group revenue increase by 6.4 per cent to £752.6m for the year ending 31 March, up from £707.4m in 2016/17.

Passenger revenue per seat rose 10.1 per cent to £53.79 thanks to a climb in numbers to 9.5m.

The airline also increased its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, and aircraft rental costs to £140m, up from £134.2 the previous year.

Why it's interesting

Shares in the budget airline have fluctuated this year following an initial takeover interest from Stobart Group which fell through in March

In an attempt to stem the growing losses, the Exeter-based carrier has reduced the number of unprofitable routes and attempted to digitise performance to stem losses.

Nevertheless, weather disruption and the operational burdens such as fuel costs that are plaguing all airlines took their toll.

What Flybe said:

Chief Executive Christine Ourmières-Widener said her first year at the helm had been marked by "significant progress".

"With our fleet size under control, we are already delivering improvements to passenger yield, load factors and revenue," she said.

"Our sustainable business improvement plan, launched last year, is enhancing the business in a number of key areas including, network decision-making, revenue management and commercial performance. Profitability has however been impacted by higher maintenance costs, IT investment and the poor weather in the final quarter.

"We now have a new senior management team in place, with greater aviation experience, and we are all focused on delivering the business plan through continued improvements to revenue, a renewed focus on cost reduction and therefore achieving profitability.

"There is growing awareness of the importance of regional air connectivity, not just to the economy and in connecting people, but also in connecting customers to long-haul services with increased interest from legacy carriers. This is shown by the success of our new routes in Heathrow and the growth in our codeshares. Flybe has a unique position in UK connectivity and in its relationship with 9 million UK passengers.

"I look forward to a positive future and would like to thank all Flybe employees for their ongoing support and commitment."