Debenhams this morning warned that profit for the year is expected to be lower than previously expected as it battles rising competitor discounting and weakness in key markets.

The retailer's shares have slumped 14 per cent on the news.

The high street stalwart now expects pre-tax profit to be in the range of £35m-£40m, compared with current consensus of £50.3m.

The retailer is predicting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of around £160m-£165m.

For the 15 weeks to 16 June, group like-for-like sales were up 1.7 per cent, while digital sales growth was stronger at 16 per cent.

Despite what the retailer acknowledged were "weak comparatives", trading in May and early June has been below plan, prompting the reassessment.

Debenhams said it continues to focus on five priorities to mitigate the current market conditions and prompt a turnaround in fortunes, including a renewed digital drive focused on mobile with the appointment of a new head of digital.

It is focusing on beauty saying the market there remains competitive and promotional, revitalising fashion products, revamping its in-store experience for customers, and ramping up cost-cutting activity to drive annual savings of £20m.

The news follows a bleak update in April with a hefty slump in profits, announced alongside the news that its finance chief was leaving for a role at Selfridges.

Sergio Bucher, chief executive, said:

It is well-documented that these are exceptionally difficult times in UK retail, and our trading performance in this quarter reflects that. We don't see these conditions changing in the near future and, because it is our priority to maintain a robust balance sheet, we are making very careful choices about how we deploy capital. We see clear evidence of progress as our digital growth outperforms the market and customers respond positively to our product improvements and format trials. We have also put in place a leaner operational structure and made a number of important hires so that we are well-equipped to navigate the market turbulence.

