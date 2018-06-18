Felix Keith

On the face of it Belgium’s 3-0 win over Panama is exactly what you might have expected. But despite the healthy scoreline, Roberto Martinez’s side looked far from the polished, fully-formed article.

It took Dries Mertens’ wonderful volley to put them ahead after a frustrating first half and although Romelu Lukaku’s finishing was impressive, there are questions still to be answered by Belgium.

Read more: England's Jesse Lingard has trademarked his celebration

Better teams will surely look to exploit a tactical system which seems like Martinez’s attempt to cram all the talent he can into the line-up.

The resulting 3-5-1-1 formation was problematic in Sochi. Yannick Carrasco is not a wing-back, let alone a left-sided one; Kevin De Bruyne appeared frustrated in a deeper role; and a back-three with the defensively-minded Axel Witsel in front of them looked unnecessary.

Mertens lengthens list of World Cup wonder goals

If the nature of Belgium’s win said much about their position, their opening goal reflected the quality of strikes we’ve been treated to in the first five days.

Mertens’ crisply-struck dipping volley was sumptuous and even prompted something approaching enjoyment from BBC commentator Mark Lawrenson.

The Napoli forward’s finish sees him add to an already decent array of goals: Denis Cheryshev’s outside-of-the-boot steer; Nacho’s aesthetically-pleasing side-volley off the post and Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-gasp free-kick in Portugal’s 3-3 draw with Spain; Aleksandar Kolarov’s bending free-kick and Philippe Coutinho’s trademark curler against Switzerland.

More from where those came from please.

Tunisia's tactics underline VAR's early imperfections

We don’t want to be talking about the video assistant referees do we? But Tunisia’s novel approach to man-marking at set pieces against England meant the what already feels like an age-old debate reared its head again.

Kyle Walker gave away a penalty for an elbow on Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, but regardless of your opinion of referee Wilmar Roldan’s decision, VAR was correct in allowing it to stand: no clear and obvious error had been made.

However, England captain Harry Kane was wrestled to the ground in the box on two occasions. Ferjani Sassi’s foul in the first half was particularly blatant, yet no intervention came from the four officials with the screens.

VAR has already done plenty of good at this tournament, often highlighting infringements the referee has missed, but it still has some way to go to achieve acceptance.