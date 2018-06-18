Alys Key

A leading academic and a senior investment banker have been appointed to the Bank of England's regulation committee.

Chancellor Philip Hammond announced today that he had appointed Professor Julia Black, a specialist in regulation law, and Jill May, a former employee at both S.G.Warburg & Co. and UBS.

The two new appointees will join Bank of England governor Mark Carney, four deputy governors, and the chief executive of the FCA on the Prudential Regulation Committee (PRC).

"Julia is already contributing to improve how markets operate, having joined the SONIA oversight committee," said Carney. "Her deep knowledge of financial markets regulation will now be a valuable addition to the PRC. Jill’s extensive expertise in banking and fund management, and experience with issues around competition in markets, will also strengthen the expertise of the PRC in these areas."

They take the seats previously occupied by Charles Randell and David Thorburn.

one other member, Norval Bryson, has been reappointed for another three-year term.

