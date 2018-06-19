Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover property, private equity and investment banking. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

CBRE

Real estate adviser CBRE has appointed Charlotte Gannon as a director in its UK client solutions team. Charlotte joins the firm from Cushman & Wakefield’s global occupier services team, where she advised clients on maximising the efficiency of their global real estate portfolios. She has particular expertise in the technology sector, having worked extensively with corporates such as Oracle, Activision and Gartner. As part of her role she also completed secondments at EY, AbbVie and The Crown Estate. Charlotte is a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. She has also been ranked as one of CoreNet Global’s 36 under 36 Young Leaders. In her new role Charlotte will be looking to strengthen relationships with corporate occupier clients.

AGIC Capital

AGIC Capital, the leading European-Asian private equity firm focused on investments in high-growth sectors, has appointed Sam Breuning as a partner, to lead its newly established London office. Sam has over a decade of experience as an investment specialist in the European private equity market. He was previously a partner at Equistone Partners Europe and began his career as a consultant at Bain & Company. During his time at Equistone, he led and collaborated on a number of transactions across a range of sectors including ChartCo, UK Power Reserve, Audley Travel, The Mill and A-Plan. He will join AGIC’s investment committee and operating board effective immediately.

Zeus Capital

Zeus Capital, the independent investment banking boutique, announces senior appointments in corporate finance in London assisting its strategic aim of becoming the UK mid-market leader. Gareth Davies has joined to lead the development of the corporate finance business in London, Dane Houlahan joins as managing director to help build out M&A and Jonathan Broome is joining this September to lead the debt advisory team. Gareth was latterly head of financing and restructuring advisory for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Greenhill & Co. and prior to that was a managing director at Close Brothers Corporate Finance focusing on M&A in the UK mid-market. Dane trained as a corporate lawyer in Australia. He joined KPMG Corporate Finance in the UK in 2004 where he was a senior partner advising on a large number of mid-market trade and private equity focused transactions across a range of sectors. Jonathan was latterly head of UK debt advisory at Lincoln International for over seven years and prior to that was a managing director at Close Brothers Corporate Finance.

