Emily Nicolle

Chairman of the work and pensions select committee Frank Field is planning to investigate the pay and conditions of Deliveroo workers.

He will begin gathering evidence from some of Deliveroo’s 15,000 riders over the next five weeks, and also put questions to the company.

Issues surrounding whether those working in the gig economy for companies like Uber and Deliveroo should be classed as self-employed reached a new high last week, after the UK supreme court rejected an appeal from Pimlico Plumbers, entitling employees to benefits such as holiday pay and pension schemes.

Read more: Pimlico Plumbers dealt blow in Supreme Court over workers' rights battle

“The weight of the evidence I’ve seen shows that bogus self-employment is being peddled by those who benefit so handsomely from the gig economy, to avoid the obligations they have to their workforce,” said Field in a statement.

“I now wish to see if this is a partial view or whether it, sadly, represents what is going on in yet another company operating in the gig economy.”

Field will be undertaking the investigation independently, separately to his role on the select committee.

Deliveroo, meanwhile, reiterated that its riders status as self-employed had been repeatedly approved in UK courts:

“Deliveroo offers riders flexible, well-paid work because this is what we know they want. Riders value having the freedom to choose when, where and whether to work, and this flexibility is only available through self-employment.”