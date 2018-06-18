Sebastian McCarthy

A skyscraper in the heart of the City of London has been bought by Singaporean investors today for £650m.

Ropemaker Place, a twentyone-story building near Moorgate station, was purchased by a subsidiary of Ho Bee Land, a Singaporean-listed company.

The building is home to investment banks such as Liberum and Macquarie Group, and has been sold by a joint venture comprising one European and two Asian investors through global asset manager AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM).

Read more: UBS headquarters have just been sold for £1bn

The 602,000 square feet building is the latest sign of growing Asian investment in the capital’s "trophy buildings", after the headquarters of UBS was purchased by a Hong Kong property tycoon last week for £1bn.

Ho Bee Land chairman and chief executive Chua Thian Poh said: "Despite Brexit, London has proved resilient and maintained its position as the world’s top financial city ahead of New York. We remain confident of the long-term prospects of London."

He added: "The Brexit uncertainty has, in fact, provided us with the opportunity to suss out excellent investment opportunities like Ropemaker Place."

Huw Stephens, head of UK transactions at AXA IM, said: "We invested on behalf of clients in Ropemaker Place in 2013 in anticipation of a recovery in investment and leasing activity in the City of London post the global financial crisis. We have now completed our business plan for this asset, by selling it to Ho Bee Land who will continue to benefit from its prime location in the heart of the City of London."

Read more: How London's skyline is going to change over the next decade

Stephens added: "The City of London, as one of the leading global centres for international business and one of the world’s most transparent and liquid real estate markets, remains a key target market for us and one where we will continue to look for further opportunities on behalf of our clients."