Three people killed by train near Loughborough Junction

Catherine Neilan

Three people have been killed after they were hit by a train near to Loughborough Junction in south London this morning.

British Transport Police were called to the station, which is near Brixton, shortly after 7:30 "following a report of multiple bodies being found".

Police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended the scene, but the people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still at the scene, where they are working to identify the deceased and inform their families.

Enquiries are also taking place to ascertain how the people came to be on the tracks.

Detective superintendent Gary Richardson from the BTP said: “My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway. My thoughts are with the family and friends of these three people.

"At this time, we are treating their death as unexplained as we make a number of immediate enquiries. I would ask anyone who was near to Loughborough Junction this morning, and saw something which they think might be relevant, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Commuters have been advised that train services will be delayed while these enquiries are made and told to check with National Rail Enquiries before travelling.