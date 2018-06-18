Sebastian McCarthy

Audi boss Rupert Stadler has been arrested this morning in connection with Volkswagen’s alleged manipulation of emissions controls.

Stadler, who is chief executive of the German car manufacturer, has been detained amid a scandal in which cars sold in Europe are alleged to have had a software which turned emissions controls off during regular driving.

Read more: Audi HQ raided by police in Dieselgate swoop as CEO announces earnings

Munich prosecutors said: "The arrest warrant is based on concealment of evidence."

Read more: Volkswagen fined €1bn in Germany for emissions cheating scandal

A spokesperson for parent company Volkswagen said: "We confirm that Mr. Stadler was arrested this morning. The hearing to determine whether he will be remanded is ongoing."