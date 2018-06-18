Monday 18 June 2018 10:53am

Audi boss arrested as dieselgate heats up

 
Sebastian McCarthy
The chief executive of Audi is the latest to be hit in the scandal which has enveloped Audi and Volkswagen
The chief executive of Audi is the latest to be hit in the scandal which has enveloped Audi and Volkswagen (Source: Getty)

Audi boss Rupert Stadler has been arrested this morning in connection with Volkswagen’s alleged manipulation of emissions controls.

Stadler, who is chief executive of the German car manufacturer, has been detained amid a scandal in which cars sold in Europe are alleged to have had a software which turned emissions controls off during regular driving.

Read more: Audi HQ raided by police in Dieselgate swoop as CEO announces earnings

Munich prosecutors said: "The arrest warrant is based on concealment of evidence."

Read more: Volkswagen fined €1bn in Germany for emissions cheating scandal

A spokesperson for parent company Volkswagen said: "We confirm that Mr. Stadler was arrested this morning. The hearing to determine whether he will be remanded is ongoing."

Tags

Related articles

New Volkswagen CEO strikes tone of corporate responsibility at AGM
Alexandra Rogers
Alexandra Rogers | Staff

Volkswagen mulls replacing chief exec
Oscar Lopez
Oscar Lopez | Staff

Audi's new Q7 e-tron helps owner VW escape Dieselgate scandal
Andrew Brady
Andrew Brady | Contributor