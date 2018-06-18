European Council extends Russian sanctions

Catherine Neilan

The European Council has agreed to extend sanctions against Russia - imposed because of its illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year.

The sanctions, which include prohibitions on investment or tourism in the region, and imports or exports of certain goods into the region, with a focus on technology, transport and energy, will now continue until 23 June 2019.

"The EU remains firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the body said in a statement.

"Four years on from the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, the EU reiterated that it does not recognise and continues to condemn this violation of international law."

