Monday 18 June 2018 10:14am

European Council extends Russian sanctions

 
Catherine Neilan
Follow Catherine
First Anniversary Of The Referendum Which Annexed The Crimea To Russia
It's been four years since Russia first annexed Crimea (Source: Getty)

The European Council has agreed to extend sanctions against Russia - imposed because of its illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year.

The sanctions, which include prohibitions on investment or tourism in the region, and imports or exports of certain goods into the region, with a focus on technology, transport and energy, will now continue until 23 June 2019.

"The EU remains firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the body said in a statement.

"Four years on from the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, the EU reiterated that it does not recognise and continues to condemn this violation of international law."

The decision was taken as England readies for its first game in the World Cup, against Tunisia.

Tags

Related articles

England v Tunisia: The lowdown on the Three Lions' opponents
Felix Keith
Felix Keith | Staff

An insider's view on what England fans face at Russia's World Cup
Felix Keith
Felix Keith | Staff

PM: G7 was "difficult" as Trump pushes back over Russia and tariffs
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff