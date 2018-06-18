Rebecca Smith

In a fresh blow for mayor Sadiq Khan, Westminster City Council has stepped in with a legal challenge on plans for a new Cycle Superhighway - the same month it blocked Oxford Street pedestrianisation on residents' concerns.

Work on the first section of Cycle Superhighway 11, which is intended to span Swiss Cottage to the West End, is due to get underway next month. The route is meant to separate cyclists from other vehicles to create a safer way to travel on the route where cyclists currently have to deal with up to five lanes of one-way traffic.

The plans, published in February 2016 under previous mayor Boris Johnson, received 60 per cent backing from the 6,270 responses received to the consultation, though Westminster City Council did not support them.

And Transport for London (TfL) was told last week that a campaign group had filed proceedings against it, seeking a judicial review against the transport body's decision to approve construction of the Swiss Cottage section of the route.

The grounds for the claim, first reported by the Guardian, included misleading assessment based on the assumed implementation of the full route and misleading assessment of benefits and costs.

Westminster Council was named as an interested party and then issued its own claim for judicial review on Thursday 14 June.

A source from the mayor's office said:

The fact that Westminster councillors are now trying to stop a new cycle route being built just weeks after pulling the plug on Oxford Street improvements, is disgraceful. There is an urgent need for safer cycle routes into central London and there is an equally strong case for pedestrianising Oxford Street. The idea that Westminster Council think they can hold the rest of London to ransom is totally unacceptable.

They added that both schemes had "significant public support" and shouldn't be held up by "petty political posturing".

Westminster has said the Conservative-run council supported the provision of safe cycling, but noted residents were "overwhelmingly opposed" to the Cycle Superhighway 11 proposals, with concerns over the knock-on impact of congestion and air quality for nearby streets.

A spokesperson for the council said:

We fully support the provision of safe cycling and we are making major investments in the City to provide this, working closely with TfL and the Cycling Commissioner. However, residents are overwhelmingly opposed to the Cycle Superhighway 11 proposals. In particular, they have raised concerns about the impact of traffic displacement on congestion and air quality in the streets adjacent to the proposed route. We have been in discussions over the last two years with TfL about residents’ concerns but, despite assurances, we have yet to receive any further information about the wider impacts of the scheme and how these may be mitigated. As TfL is starting to proceed with the Swiss Cottage section without our support for the scheme as a whole, we have been left with no choice but to back our residents and to legally challenge the scheme.

City Hall has confirmed that the first part of construction will still get underway next month, despite the opposition.

