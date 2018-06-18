John Lewis has launched a buyback service for unwanted clothing

Alys Key

John Lewis has launched a scheme to buy back old clothing from customers, in collaboration with social enterprise app Stuffstr.

Customers with at least £50 worth of old John Lewis fashion items to sell back can have it picked up from their house by courier. They then get a gift card to be spent with the department store.

“It’s estimated that the average UK household owns around £4,000 worth of clothes, but around 30 per cent of that clothing has not been worn for at least a year, most commonly because it no longer fits," commented Martyn White, sustainability manager at John Lewis.

“We hope that by making it as easy as we possibly can for customers to pass on clothing that they’re no longer wearing we can ensure that the maximum life is extracted from items bought from us."

The idea is currently being tested by 100 customers. It was developed with Stuffstr, a Seattle-based tech company which has previously partnered with H&M and The North Face on similar projects. Its app encourages users to donate or repair unused possessions.

Stuffstr's chief executive John Atcheson said that all unwanted items have value, meaning that "buying such products is a win for both customers and the environment".

