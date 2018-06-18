Alys Key

The media company behind the Hindustan Times has become the latest backer of Indian fast fashion retailer Koovs.

Shares in the London-listed ecommerce company jumped 22 per cent following the announcement this morning, when it was confirmed that HT Media would provide £24m worth of services for the fast-growing firm.

Under the terms of the deal, the company is raising an initial £6m from existing and potential new shareholders.

HT Media will then provide £16.8m of marketing and advertising services to Koovs in exchange for shares in the company.

Koovs has also committed to spending another £7.2m on further media services from HT Media.

The deal will help to boost the company's marketing output after it was forced to cut back spending due to a £50m funding gap.

Analysts at Hardman & Co said the announcement was likely to provide significant encouragement to other potential investors.

"Once the money is raised, Koovs will be an exciting way to play the last big world retail market to move online," they said.

"The prize, if it gets it right, is a billion-pound company and more. It is likely to be a bumpy, exciting ride, but investors have the reassurance of a highly experienced management team in charge and the backing of a major Indian digital media player."

Koovs, which has been called the Indian answer to the UK's Asos, raised £22m in 2014 when it debuted on the London market.

But it has struggled to be as profitable as its rivals, posting successive pre-tax losses.

The brand made its first move into the UK last year when it sewed up a deal with Simply Be.