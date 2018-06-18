Rebecca Smith

Sadiq Khan will this week join mayors from across England and Wales in calling for the ban on sales of new pure diesel and petrol cars to come into force a decade earlier than planned.

The London mayor is joining a group of cross-party city leaders spanning Bradford, Bristol, Cardiff and Oxford, and representing 20m residents in total, to urge the government to bring forward the plans to phase out the vehicles from 2040 to 2030 to help tackle air quality concerns.

The leaders, are due to meet environment secretary Michael Gove at a national air quality summit in London on Wednesday.

They also plan to call for a boosted clean air fund from government and manufacturers that will support clean air zones, and a targeted national vehicle renewal scheme to replace older polluting vehicles.

Read more: Silvertown Tunnel decision delayed by another six months

Khan said:

Air pollution is not an isolated problem, it’s a national health crisis. Our country’s filthy air is shortening lives, damaging lungs, and severely impacting on the NHS. That’s why we’re bringing together city leaders from across England and Wales to put this at the top of the agenda. We have to take bold action, but while we’re all doing what we can, we need government support to do even more. Michael Gove has made a good start as Environment Secretary but we need the government to match our ambition and help us urgently drive forward these improvements. We simply cannot afford to delay.

Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands, said city leaders "of all political stripes" were coming together as air quality is "a public health crisis that needs urgent action".

"This is also an industrial opportunity - not least for the West Midlands - where we have built cars trucks and taxis for generations," he added. "We need to move to making cleaner vehicles now. It is an essential part of the national industrial strategy."

Last month, the environment secretary published a new clean air strategy, aiming at halving the number of people living in areas with unsafe pollution by 2025.

The new strategy is in addition to the government's £3.5bn plan to reduce air pollution from road transport set out in July of last year. This involves banning the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2040.

Gove set the strategy "sets out the comprehensive action required across all parts of government to improve air quality".

Read more: London's air quality stays within legal limits for the longest in a decade