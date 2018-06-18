Alexandra Rogers

Lufthansa is in talks with sought-after Norwegian after its chief executive confirmed it was mulling a purchase of the low-cost airline.

Carsten Spohr told German daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung that "everyone was talking to everyone" since Norwegian confirmed it was up for grabs earlier this year.

Norwegian Air’s shares soared nearly 9 percent higher in early morning trading.

Earlier this year British Airways owner IAG took a 4.7 per cent stake in Norwegian. Since then, IAG has muscled in with further offers to buy the airline, which have been rejected.

Norwegian confirmed it had received "several enquiries" from other airlines after IAG pitched its interest.

“In Europe, everyone is talking to everyone," Spohr said. "There’s a new wave of consolidation approaching. That means we are also in contact with Norwegian."

The announcement by Lufthansa means IAG is now facing some competition. However, IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said at the group's annual meeting last Friday that while he remained "open-minded" about Norwegian, "this is not a deal that we have to do and we will certainly not get involved in a bidding war".

Easyjet also ruled itself out a bidding contest for Norwegian, saying it was "not interested" in buying the airline.

Norwegian is struggling to turn around losses after overseeing a rapid period of expansion. The airline's losses but losses before interest and taxes amounted to 2.2bn krone last year.

Norwegian's troubling financial situation prompted the CEO of Qatar Airways, IAG's principal shareholder, to say it needed a "strong partner" to survive.

Akbar Al Baker said: "I am sure that if you ask the financial markets they will say it needs a strong partner to survive. And especially since the oil price is rising, it will only be a matter of time before they have no alternative but to accept a bid from somebody - from IAG or otherwise."

