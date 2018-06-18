Catherine Neilan

The MP at the centre of a scandal around the upskirting bill has said he would give it his "wholehearted support" if the government tables its own bill "fairly".

Sir Christopher Chope, MP for Christchurch, delayed the bill last week when he shouted “object” during its second reading in the Commons, meaning it could not be put through to the next stage without debate and a vote, which will not happen for some weeks.

He came under fire from MPs from all sides of the Commons, not least Wera Hobhouse, the Liberal Democrat MP who tabled the bill, and who has since called for Chope “to make a full apology to all the women who have been harassed and degraded by this vile practice”.

Conservative MPs including Nicky Morgan and Will Quince slammed Chope for his blocking of the bill, which had cross-party support and was poised to make it illegal to take photos up skirts.

The backbencher even earned himself a rebuke from the Prime Minister who recently handed him a knighthood.

Theresa May tweeted: "Upskirting is an invasion of privacy which leaves victims feeling degraded and distressed. I am disappointed the Bill didn't make progress in the Commons today, and I want to see these measures pass through Parliament - with government support - soon."

In a letter to The Times, Chope insisted he was not against the principles of the bill, arguing that the government should not be relying on the private member's bill process to get this law passed.

"It now seems that the government hoped to use the procedure for private member’s bills to avoid a second reading debate and then use its newly claimed right to give the “upskirting” bill priority over other private member’s bills that have already been approved at second reading after full debate but to which the government has so far denied the opportunity for a committee stage," Chope wrote. "The government should not be further undermining the principle of first-come, first-served for balloted private member’s bills.

"To ensure the fastest, fairest and surest passage to the statute book for a bill to outlaw “upskirting”, the government should introduce its own without delay. I shall then give it my wholehearted support."

Over the weekend, Chope told his local newspaper he was “a bit sore about being scapegoated over this”.

He told the Bournemouth Echo: “The suggestion that I am some kind of pervert is a complete travesty of the truth. It’s defamatory of my character, and it’s very depressing some of my colleagues have been perpetuating that in the past 48 hours.”