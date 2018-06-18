Alys Key

The competition watchdog has raised concerns over the combination of two major hygiene services companies.

FTSE 100-listed Rentokil Initial's proposed acquisition of Cannon has been called into question due to fears that it could limit competition for washroom supplies and maintenance.

Both firms operate in the area of installation and servicing of air sanitisers, waste disposal units and soap dispensers.

Read more: The chief exec of National Grid has joined the board of Rentokil

The two now have until 25 June to address the concerns of the competition and markets authority (CMA). If the watchdog is not appeased, the merger will be referred for an in-depth probe.

Rentokil's acquisition of Cannon was completed early this year, with the view off adding about £77m of revenue to Rentokil's global hygiene revenues.

It is one in a string of acquisitions by the services giant. In 2016, the firm acquired 41 companies for £107m, and in 2017 another 41 were added to the portfolio for £280m.

Read more: Rentokil non-exec director steps down amid links to Bell Pottinger scandal