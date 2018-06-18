Alexandra Rogers

Greater Anglia services will resume today following a week of closure after a fault was discovered on a piece of track at Liverpool Street station.

Network Rail confirmed yesterday that a new piece of track was installed over the weekend at the hub station, which provides services out of London to places including Peterborough, Ipswich and Norwich.

Two platforms were closed this week following the discovery of a crack in a piece of track during a routine inspection by Network Rail. This affected a number of peak Greater Anglia services using the Great Eastern Main Line.

The section of track was specially made to fit a curve on the approach to the station. The crack was too big to repair, which meant a replacement part was required.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We’re really sorry that our rush hour services on the Great Eastern Main Line were disrupted during the week, with trains fuller than usual and some delays and cancellations. We tried to help customers as much as possible with extra staff drafted in to assist at stations and the declassification of first class to create more seats and space. I’d like to thank our customers for their patience. Delay repay is available and any claims as a result of this week’s disruption will be treated sympathetically.”

Further troubles lie ahead for Greater Anglia this week, however. Strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is due to hit services on Saturday and Sunday over the role of the guard.

Previously, Greater Anglia pledged to run full service during strike action by the RMT, using contingency conductors who are trained to the same standards as usual conductors for the routes they operate.

Burles said at the time: “We are very disappointed that the RMT has called two further strikes. We'd like to reassure customers that we plan to run a full service using our contingency conductors should the strikes go ahead.

“In recent weeks, we have continued to hold constructive talks with RMT union officials and we hoped to resolve the dispute through these talks."

